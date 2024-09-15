Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Lowered by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.1% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 41,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.2% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $111.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $438.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

