Family Firm Inc. Purchases 47,875 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 900.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 47,875 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.7% of Family Firm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA opened at $119.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $140.76.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $16,304,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,814,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,980,333,370.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $16,304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,814,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,980,333,370.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,509,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,845,633 shares of company stock worth $465,330,122 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. HSBC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

