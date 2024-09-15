Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 4,382 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,755 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Matador Resources worth $37,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Matador Resources by 121.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 84.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 191.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Price Performance

NYSE MTDR opened at $49.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.15. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 3.27.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.97 per share, for a total transaction of $124,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,342.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher P. Calvert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.30 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.97 per share, for a total transaction of $124,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,342.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,800 shares of company stock worth $609,325 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

About Matador Resources

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

