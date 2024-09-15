Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 50,619 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,374,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,619 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $42,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 1,322.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2,510.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.04. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.67). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on KRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

