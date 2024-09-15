Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 547,517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,282 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $29,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,321,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,934 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,557,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,777,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in eBay by 22.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,705,345 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $360,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,885 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $53,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.54.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EBAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

