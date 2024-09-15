Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,567 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.18% of Teradyne worth $41,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TER. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 56.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $890,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,896,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $83,431.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,987.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,896,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,483 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,031 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on TER shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $131.23 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.45.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

