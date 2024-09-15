Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,676 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Dell Technologies worth $48,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $114.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.09. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,172,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,140,496 shares of company stock valued at $722,588,749 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

