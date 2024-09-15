Federated Hermes Inc. Has $47.32 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,572 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 7,253 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Expedia Group worth $47,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $116,541,000 after buying an additional 151,993 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $135.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $160.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,829,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at $11,379,487.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

