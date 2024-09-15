Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,096 shares of the software’s stock after buying an additional 22,566 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $38,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALTR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the software’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the software’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the software’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,940 shares of the software’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.67.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

ALTR opened at $88.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $101.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 978.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.29.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Altair Engineering

In related news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $60,592.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,980.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Altair Engineering news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $60,592.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,980.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $572,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,860 shares of company stock worth $14,739,205 over the last ninety days. 21.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.