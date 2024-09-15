Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 268,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,023 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $41,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 162,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,302,000 after purchasing an additional 27,307 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.4% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 736,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,397,000 after purchasing an additional 57,168 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,672,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,469,000 after buying an additional 96,553 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 749,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,284,000 after buying an additional 17,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,750,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,419,000 after buying an additional 679,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BAH opened at $156.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.38. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $106.90 and a twelve month high of $164.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.