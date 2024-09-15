Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 3,723 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $48,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $2,909,524,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,493,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,842,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,059 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $705,636,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,692,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $898,175,000 after buying an additional 697,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,786,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,403.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,403.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMO. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $611.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $233.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $592.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $580.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

