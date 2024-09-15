Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 3,780 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.14% of CenterPoint Energy worth $28,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNP. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNP opened at $27.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.66. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

CNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.36.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

