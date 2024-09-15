Fiduciary Planning LLC Acquires 55 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,471,687,000 after buying an additional 778,297 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,016,878,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,894,729,000 after purchasing an additional 150,812 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,451 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,836,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,457,000 after purchasing an additional 450,098 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $204.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $225.48. The firm has a market cap of $581.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.06.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

