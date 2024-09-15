Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,217 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $23,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 3.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NYSE:FLUT opened at $221.47 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $226.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.95.

Flutter Entertainment ( NYSE:FLUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLUT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $246.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.44.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

