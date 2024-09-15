Forsta AP Fonden Has $5.29 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 4,400.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 208.0% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 93.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,593,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $4,549,727.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,285,578.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,593,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,383 shares of company stock worth $8,169,883 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dover

Dover Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DOV stock opened at $185.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $192.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.93 and a 200 day moving average of $178.75.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 19.79%.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.