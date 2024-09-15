Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,093,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,110,000 after buying an additional 54,687 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 47,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 23,477 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

CINF opened at $135.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $96.86 and a 12-month high of $139.34.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

