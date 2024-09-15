Forsta AP Fonden Sells 12,900 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 3.5% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 3.4% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of State Street by 9.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of State Street by 28.3% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of State Street by 10.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on State Street from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.89.

State Street Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $83.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.01 and a 200-day moving average of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $87.26.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.