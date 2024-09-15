Forsta AP Fonden Sells 4,800 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.72.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $282.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.80. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

