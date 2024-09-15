Forsta AP Fonden Sells 9,400 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,757,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,032,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,162,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,608 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,411,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,808,000 after buying an additional 446,292 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $32,941,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3,712.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 185,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,449,000 after buying an additional 180,209 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ATO opened at $136.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.22. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $136.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.71.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

