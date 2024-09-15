Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.23.

Fortive Stock Up 0.4 %

FTV stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.28 and a 200-day moving average of $76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 12.65%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

