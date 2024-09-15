Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price on the closed-end fund’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

NYSE:BEN opened at $19.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.72. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 10.24%. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 70.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In related news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,432,777.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $1,984,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,208,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,890,529.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 431,600 shares of company stock worth $9,097,637 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

