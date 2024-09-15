Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Up to $20.18

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.18, but opened at $20.99. Fresenius Medical Care shares last traded at $21.08, with a volume of 108,463 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on FMS. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a research report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Fresenius Medical Care Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 5.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 21.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 8.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

