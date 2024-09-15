FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,258 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of FTAI Aviation worth $11,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 726.5% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 165.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI opened at $125.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 2.04. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $128.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.46.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $443.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.92 million. FTAI Aviation had a positive return on equity of 180.68% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FTAI. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.