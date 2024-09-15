Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Galapagos to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GLPG

Galapagos Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Galapagos

Shares of GLPG opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.67. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $42.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Galapagos by 949.3% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 66.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 48.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

(Get Free Report

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.