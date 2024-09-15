Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stake Boosted by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Gartner by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $521.00.

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.15, for a total transaction of $1,064,319.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 572,090 shares in the company, valued at $286,130,813.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total transaction of $505,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,636,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.15, for a total transaction of $1,064,319.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 572,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,130,813.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,626 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,217 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $510.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.61 and a 1-year high of $510.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $477.01 and its 200-day moving average is $460.65.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

