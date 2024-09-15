GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,999,460 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 2,922,248 shares.The stock last traded at $86.53 and had previously closed at $87.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.58.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,377.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GE HealthCare Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 146,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 66,638 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 18,634 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,893,000 after buying an additional 4,107,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 470,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,408,000 after buying an additional 81,916 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.