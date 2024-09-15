General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Raised to $75.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GIS. Bank of America lifted their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.07.

Get General Mills alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Mills

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $73.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.18. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 409.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 66.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.