General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,086 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $34,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,617 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 10.6% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 22,295 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,358 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Nomura downgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $46.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $417,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $417,307.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

