GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 309 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 70.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,778 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,877 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $631,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,743 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 578,348 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.44.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $202.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.24. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.82 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $23,551,862.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 670,945,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,401,768,090.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $23,551,862.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 670,945,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,401,768,090.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares in the company, valued at $357,627,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 973,797 shares of company stock worth $178,105,011. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

