GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 414 Shares of Proshares Ether Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EETH)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proshares Ether Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EETH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Proshares Ether Strategy ETF worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EETH. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Proshares Ether Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,365,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Proshares Ether Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Proshares Ether Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $278,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proshares Ether Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Proshares Ether Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Proshares Ether Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EETH stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.72. Proshares Ether Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $93.40.

About Proshares Ether Strategy ETF

The ProShares Ether Strategy ETF (EETH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, seeking exposure to the price movements of ether (ETH). The fund’s primary investment is USD cash-settled, front-month ether futures contracts EETH was launched on Oct 2, 2023 and is issued by ProShares.

