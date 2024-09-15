GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $665,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,840,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $96.50 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.41 and a 200-day moving average of $92.46.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.