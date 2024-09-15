GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corpay were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPAY. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Corpay during the first quarter valued at $12,335,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay in the 1st quarter worth about $829,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,937,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

CPAY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Corpay in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Corpay from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Corpay from $331.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.50.

CPAY opened at $307.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22. Corpay, Inc. has a one year low of $220.39 and a one year high of $319.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.85.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $975.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

