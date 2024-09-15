GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,083 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 150.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.29.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In related news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,094.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,267 shares in the company, valued at $264,604.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,094.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,267 shares in the company, valued at $264,604.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,715 shares of company stock worth $200,507. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of SAIC opened at $136.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.16. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $104.26 and a 1-year high of $145.17.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 17.33%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

