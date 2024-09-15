GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 254 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 17,724 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 81,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $80.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.92. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $82.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

