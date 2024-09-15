GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 4,900 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,589 over the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $56.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.88, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.30 and its 200 day moving average is $80.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

