GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,450 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 4,525.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 93.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,829,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at $11,829,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $135.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.81 and a 200 day moving average of $127.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $160.05.
Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.
