GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Helios Technologies worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Helios Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 63,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 703.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

Helios Technologies stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.68. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $57.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.80 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Helios Technologies’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp cut shares of Helios Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

