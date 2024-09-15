GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VTV stock opened at $171.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $172.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.18.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

