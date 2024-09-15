GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $127,000 Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 777.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DEO opened at $132.11 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $119.48 and a 1 year high of $161.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Diageo Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

