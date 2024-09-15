GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $133,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 1,401 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.5% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 43.2% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $167.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $186.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.11 and its 200-day moving average is $181.86. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.