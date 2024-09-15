GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $178,000 Holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PID. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 60,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares during the period. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

PID stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $907.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.