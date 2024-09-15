GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $192,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $75.44 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $75.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.90 and its 200 day moving average is $72.56.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

