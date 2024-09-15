GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $251,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DDFG Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 74,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 193,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $42.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $44.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.12.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.