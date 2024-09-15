GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $403,000 Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ST. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,097,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $451,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 13.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 549,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after buying an additional 210,442 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,326,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.10.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:ST opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $43.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -436.32%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

