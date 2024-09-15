GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $88,000 Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FI opened at $174.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $175.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,890 shares of company stock worth $14,416,687. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.32.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

