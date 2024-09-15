GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after buying an additional 4,024,631 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,352,000 after acquiring an additional 243,976 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228,821 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,620,000 after purchasing an additional 133,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,257,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,168,000 after purchasing an additional 114,231 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $277.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $415.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

