GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,079 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth $2,802,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 267.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 50,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 36,762 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 100,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 23.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 23,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNB. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

F.N.B. Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of FNB stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.14 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

See Also

