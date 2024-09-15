GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,567,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 688,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,029,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $227,497.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,604,582.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total value of $227,497.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,604,582.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,263 shares of company stock worth $4,418,109. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Compass Point downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $177.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $185.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.74%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.