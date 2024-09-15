GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $204,000 in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 557.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in BancFirst by 56.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

BancFirst Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BANF stock opened at $104.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.99 and a fifty-two week high of $110.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.03.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $153.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Leslie Jeannine Rainbolt sold 10,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,089,162.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,292,604.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leslie Jeannine Rainbolt sold 10,371 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,089,162.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,944,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,292,604.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $537,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 326,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,142,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,564 shares of company stock worth $7,150,517. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BancFirst Company Profile

(Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.