GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 134 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth about $884,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 71.9% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 32,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NVO stock opened at $137.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $614.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.03 and a 200-day moving average of $132.94. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $86.96 and a 12-month high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.